Online violence growing rapidly

Online abuse targeting women and girls in Fiji is escalating at a disturbing rate, sparking serious concern among advocates who warn that the harm inflicted is just as severe as physical violence.

The abuse, often hidden behind screens, is spreading rapidly through social media platforms, messaging apps, and other digital spaces, creating new layers of trauma for victims and amplifying the threat women and girls already face in their everyday lives.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali, says this rising tide of technology-facilitated abuse is not a new phenomenon, but a dangerous extension of gender-based violence rooted in harmful and persistent societal attitudes.

“We are looking at local responses based on global knowledge and technology. Development agencies often introduce this as something new, which can interfere with the progress we’ve already made. It’s taught as a standalone issue, but technology-facilitated violence against women and girls is simply an extension of the violence they already face.”



Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali.

Ali stresses that the current approach to online abuse is fragmented, and while frontline organizations are doing what they can, their efforts are being undercut by a lack of coordinated support.

She says urgent and collective action is needed from the government, law enforcement, and tech platforms alike.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, acknowledges the growing danger and confirms that government is now reviewing existing legislation to close the gaps in protection and enforcement.

“What we are trying to do is strengthen the Telecommunications Act and the Online Safety Commission Act. This will allow us to address concerns about online safety more effectively and in a timely manner.”

Kamikamica warns that as digital technology continues to advance, so too do the methods of abuse making it increasingly difficult to keep up and leaving more women vulnerable in a space where safety should be guaranteed.

Advocates say that without swift and decisive action, the online world risks becoming yet another front in the fight against gender-based violence.

