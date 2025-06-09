Pre-COP countdown begins

[Picture: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE FACEBOOK]

Fiji is stepping up preparations for the Pacific-led Pre-COP, now just over two weeks away.

Stakeholders have been briefed on their roles and the arrangements for the climate gathering.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael led the briefing.

He provided stakeholders with the full Pre-COP information package.

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This covers the High Level Program and the Vale Ni Vanua Stakeholder Engagement Program.

The briefing also covered registration, venues, accommodation, transport and media coordination.

Dr Michael says all stakeholders must be clear on their roles as preparations enter the final stage.

Fiji is preparing to welcome global leaders, climate representatives and development partners.

The Pre-COP will help shape Pacific priorities ahead of COP31.