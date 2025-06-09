Canada has global film hub potential, says British director

source: reuters

British director Andrew Haigh said Canada ‌has the talent, landscapes and production infrastructure to be a major filmmaking hub, but Canadian filmmakers need more support to create internationally competitive projects.

Haigh, best known for writing and directing “Weekend”, “45 Years” ​and “Lean on Pete“, spoke to Reuters after the Toronto International Film Festival ​screening of “A Long Winter” on Wednesday.

“A Long Winter,” adapted from a Spanish story, is set in Colorado’s mountains but was filmed across Alberta after producers explored locations in the US and Europe. ​Haigh said finding financing ​for the project ⁠was the biggest challenge.

“The biggest challenge is always if you’re trying to make a film like this, which is subtle, emotional, ​complicated,” he said.

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Once funding was secured, the production spent considerable time ​searching for ⁠the right locations, eventually settling on Alberta’s diverse landscape. He said Canada’s success in attracting foreign productions should also be matched by efforts to support domestic filmmakers.

“What you want ⁠to ​see is a lot of Canadian filmmakers also getting ​the budgets they need to make their films in Canada that can also go international,” he said.