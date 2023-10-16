Prasad emphasizes on climate adaptation

[Source: Supplied]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji faces challenges in mainstreaming climate change adaptation.

During a high-level panel discussion at the margins of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Marrakech, Morroco, Prasad says there is a critical need for adaptation in small states developing states like Fiji.

He is calling on donors to increase concessions for small island developing states to bolster their effort to implement adaptation strategies.

Prasad reiterates the need for climate funds to adopt a dedicated window that provides flexibility to small states and also calls for technical support to address capacity gaps.

In discussions around how to channel Loss and Damage Fund, Prasad pleads for the need to avoid creating overly complex processes and procedures for vulnerable countries to access this fund.