Politics

Rabuka expects more SODELPA MP’s to join him

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 5:50 am
People's Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Lynda Tabuya

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims more prominent members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party will join his ranks.

Former Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya was only the first in what is expected to be an exodus of senior SODELPA figures.

Rabuka maintains, however, that he has not meddled with SODELPA’s internal affairs.

MPs who have not re-applied for a SODELPA ticket include Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu, Salote Radrodro, and Mosese Bulitavu.

Rabuka says these politicians will eventually find their way to the People’s Alliance Party.

“Well some of them are going through some court cases now and the constitution is very clear on when people can make their presence known in a political party.”

SODELPA’s General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says these people should follow Tabuya’s example and leave the party.

The main opposition party has been embroiled in internal conflict, which threatens to derail its chances in the upcoming election.

