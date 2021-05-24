Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|
Full Coverage

Politics

Gavoka issues Rabuka a debate challenge

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:47 pm
Social Democratic and Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka [left] and People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka is being challenged by the leader of his former party, Viliame Gavoka to a debate.

This comes as Rabuka is being touted as a front runner in a recent Fiji Sun poll.

Social Democratic and Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka claims that the poll is shallow and misleading and the methodology is questionable as it is creating a lot of unsubstantiated expectations among the people.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, Gavoka says he wants to engage in a public debate with Rabuka who appears to have no policies at all.

Gavoka says a debate will validate whether Rabuka deserves being the front runner as a lot of people question his policies.

He says this includes, whether Rabuka will, as he has said, revert all the land to government so that all land in Fiji is crown land, if Rabuka still believes like he said that the Great Council of Chiefs be abolished, will Rabuka legislate for same sex marriage; and will he again vote against Israel in the United Nations as he did when he was Prime Minister.

Gavoka goes on to say there are many other policy areas where Rabuka needs to be grilled and that can only be accomplished in a debate.

The SODELPA Party Leader hopes Rabuka will accept this challenge.

We have sent questions to Rabuka and he is expected to comment soon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.