Gavoka issues Rabuka a debate challenge

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka is being challenged by the leader of his former party, Viliame Gavoka to a debate.

This comes as Rabuka is being touted as a front runner in a recent Fiji Sun poll.

Social Democratic and Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka claims that the poll is shallow and misleading and the methodology is questionable as it is creating a lot of unsubstantiated expectations among the people.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, Gavoka says he wants to engage in a public debate with Rabuka who appears to have no policies at all.

Gavoka says a debate will validate whether Rabuka deserves being the front runner as a lot of people question his policies.

He says this includes, whether Rabuka will, as he has said, revert all the land to government so that all land in Fiji is crown land, if Rabuka still believes like he said that the Great Council of Chiefs be abolished, will Rabuka legislate for same sex marriage; and will he again vote against Israel in the United Nations as he did when he was Prime Minister.

Gavoka goes on to say there are many other policy areas where Rabuka needs to be grilled and that can only be accomplished in a debate.

The SODELPA Party Leader hopes Rabuka will accept this challenge.

We have sent questions to Rabuka and he is expected to comment soon.