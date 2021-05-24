FNUSA condemns cyberbullying against its President

The Fiji National University Student’s Association has condemned “coordinated cyberbullying efforts” against its President, Ketan Lal.

The FNUSA president says the student body will not be silenced by cyberbullying efforts.

Lal says the FNUSA noticed that cyberbullying, mostly from fake accounts, began after he commented on the link between diabetes and dialysis machines.

He is encouraging every young Fijian who has ever been a victim of cyberbullying to continue to fight for what they believe in.

Lal says what was most concerning is that the new People’s Alliance Party member, Lynda Tabuya was making derogatory remarks in a personal video that was posted on a fake troll page and managed by a fake account.

Lal adds this is surprising and concerning as Tabuya openly claims to fight for the rights of youth and workers.

The FNUSA President also questions National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad and Pio Tikoduadua why a fake account was posting pro-NFP content, cyberbullying a Fijian youth who was publishing opinions, as guaranteed by the 2013 Fijian Constitution.

The FijiFirst Party on its official Facebook page while in support of the FNUSA statement also questions why NFP Leader Biman Prasad, NFP member Pio Tikoduadua and PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka are silent on this matter.

FBC News is trying to get comments from both NFP and PAP regarding concerns raised by the FNUSA President.