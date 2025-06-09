Police test white substance parcels found in Lau group

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

The 27 parcels containing white substances found in the Lau group are being tested at the Fiji Police Forensics Laboratory in Suva.

Police confirms that officers from the Forensic and Criminal Investigations Department have been deployed with the Republic of Fiji Navy to conduct further enquiries and also retrieve another 35 parcels found floating along Munia Island on Thursday afternoon.

The Fiji Police Force acknowledges the quick sharing of information, as the discovery was quickly reported by the Turaga ni Koro, whereby the parcels were taken into the custody of the Vanua Balavu Police.

In an earlier discovery, a sealed, clear plastic containing white substances was found in Kadavu and tested positive for cocaine.

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Yesterday morning, a parcel was found washed up along the shoreline near a settlement in Qamea.

The matter was quickly referred to the police, with the parcel retrieved.

All efforts are being directed to retrieve all packages for testing by the Forensics Department.

Police says they are also liaising with regional and local law enforcement stakeholders continues to identify the source and destination of the parcels.

Police are also urging members of the public living along coastal areas to immediately report the discovery of any suspicious parcels to 1681 and avoid handling or opening them.