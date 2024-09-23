Police reassure Fijians after Speight, Steven’s release

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu has assured the public that there is no need for concern following the recent release of 2000 coup leader George Speight and mutiny leader Shane Stevens.

Speaking on FBC TV’s “Your Voice,” ACP Driu states that t the situation is under control and well-managed.

He is urging Fijians to remain calm, stating that there is no cause for alarm.

“There may be speculations that are coming, maybe some opportunist I’m also warning you, this is not the place and the time as we are trying to move forward. We have the reconciliation from so many other institutions happening and look we do not want to go back to the past.”

ACP Driu says the focus now is to achieve the mission of the government to achieve nation-building.

Speight, Stevens and eight others were released last Thursday following a Presidential pardon.