Police Act review nears completion

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua at the police headquarters. [File Photo]

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the review of the Police Act is progressing well and aims to be completed before the end of the year.

Speaking to FBC News, Naivalurua highlighted that the current Police Act, which dates back to 1965, is outdated and no longer aligns with modern policing needs.

He says the new act will ensure that laws governing police work are relevant, effective, and reflective of the challenges of the 21st century.

“We are well ahead in operations, at the frontline, but our rules of engagement are far behind.”



Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua.

Naivalurua added that the review has involved wide consultations on issues ranging from operational conduct to the use of modern equipment and technology.

He confirmed that the review team is working to submit the final draft before Parliament closes at the end of the year, although a few areas still require careful consideration to ensure the new law is “relevant and properly done.”

When asked about public feedback, the minister said many concerns relate to the police’s responsiveness, timeliness, and communication with complainants.

“People want to know what happens after they report a case. These are simple issues, but they can be addressed through consistent service delivery; that’s how we regain public trust and confidence.”

Naivalurua also confirmed that modern measures such as drug testing for police officers and the installation of body cameras are among the proposals being considered under the new act.

He said these initiatives are part of ongoing discussions to improve accountability, transparency, and professionalism within the Fiji Police Force.

