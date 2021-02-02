Home

PM welcomes Puna’s appointment as PIF GS

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 4:50 pm
[Source: PM Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna’s appointment as the new Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

In his congratulatory tweet, Bainimarama highlighted that Puna has Fiji’s unwavering support as the new SG.

Bainimarama says he has known Puna as a fellow champ for the fight against climate change and more recently as a strong voice for the revival of tourism in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister highlighted that our region faces serious challenges, none more so than those posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

He adds it is a time for unity and collective action, and the Pacific Islands Forum will continue to be a place where leaders strengthen bonds and develop strategies to pursue on common goals for development, peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister says he trusts that Puna will be a tireless advocate for our people and a positive force for regional unity.

Puna will be replacing Dame Meg Taylor who has served in the role for over six years.

Fiji’s contender was former Foreign Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola while others included Tongan economist Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua, and Jimmie Rodgers of Solomon Islands.

