We had no say with the appointment: NFP Leader

NFP Leader MP Professor Biman Prasad says they had no say in the appointment of Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as a new Opposition Leader.

Professor Prasad says they will continue to support any appointed MP to take up the role – as their vote will not make any difference with only three National Federation Party members in parliament.

Professor Prasad says the new leader is instrumental for the Opposition as he possesses a wealth of political experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“The leadership of the leader of Opposition is decided by the majority party and that’s SODELPA and this morning they decided to elect Ratu Naiqama as the Leader of the Opposition. And we are a minor party in the Opposition and we have to work with anyone appointed as the Leader of Opposition because we don’t have a say as who is appointed as the Leader of Opposition.”

FBC News also spoke with fellow Opposition MPs who shared similar sentiments and will support Ratu Naiqama who took up his new role this morning.