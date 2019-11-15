Minister rejects Opposition claims about CWM washroom door

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has told Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua to follow proper protocols when taking pictures inside a hospital.

In parliament last night, Tikoduadua showed pictures of a washroom door at the CWM Hospital in Suva claiming it’s been broken for 26 months.

“This picture that I took yesterday tells the painful story of the state of decay of the health facilities and indeed a nation presided over by the honourable Prime Minister for over 13 years –who for all intents and purposes trusts his Attorney General and Economy Minister or his right-hand man for guiding the nation. And the honourable Minister of Economy hasn’t betrayed this trust –at least to his boss, who firmly believes he can do no wrong.”

However, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete set the record straight.

“Honorable Tikoduadua that door was repaired, and if it is recently bad then I wouldn’t know that, but I can tell you this that that door was repaired. And that block is left there because when sometimes a patient enters the toilet they need to keep the door ajar in case the patient runs into some problems they can be able to call for help.”

Dr Ifereimi also highlighted that it is ethical and morally important for Tikoduadua to take permission before taking any picture.

“I only worry that you nearly took a photo of a naked patient inside the bathroom and I wish the next time you intend to take a photo inside the hospital you will follow the normal routine by going to see the medical superintendent and say you want to take a picture. Please don’t do that next time.”

The two MPs were debating on the 2020/2021 National Budget.