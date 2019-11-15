Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Minister rejects Opposition claims about CWM washroom door

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 29, 2020 10:30 am
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has told Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua to follow proper protocols when taking pictures inside a hospital.

In parliament last night, Tikoduadua showed pictures of a washroom door at the CWM Hospital in Suva claiming it’s been broken for 26 months.

“This picture that I took yesterday tells the painful story of the state of decay of the health facilities and indeed a nation presided over by the honourable Prime Minister for over 13 years –who for all intents and purposes trusts his Attorney General and Economy Minister or his right-hand man for guiding the nation. And the honourable Minister of Economy hasn’t betrayed this trust –at least to his boss, who firmly believes he can do no wrong.”

Article continues after advertisement

However, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete set the record straight.

“Honorable Tikoduadua that door was repaired, and if it is recently bad then I wouldn’t know that, but I can tell you this that that door was repaired. And that block is left there because when sometimes a patient enters the toilet they need to keep the door ajar in case the patient runs into some problems they can be able to call for help.”

Dr Ifereimi also highlighted that it is ethical and morally important for Tikoduadua to take permission before taking any picture.

“I only worry that you nearly took a photo of a naked patient inside the bathroom and I wish the next time you intend to take a photo inside the hospital you will follow the normal routine by going to see the medical superintendent and say you want to take a picture. Please don’t do that next time.”

The two MPs were debating on the 2020/2021 National Budget.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.