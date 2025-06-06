Online safety flags surge in child exploitation content

[File Photo]

The Online Safety Commission has raised alarm over an increase in child sexual abuse content online.

This includes material created using artificial intelligence.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said the trend is dangerous and must be stopped.

Filipe Batiwale [File Photo]

He said their goal is to protect children in the digital space.

The Commission, he states, is working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Fiji Police to respond quickly to threats.

Batiwale said the existing agreement with the Police remains strong. He said this partnership helps victims, especially those from poor or isolated communities, get help faster.

He said their work with the Police Cybercrime Unit included sharing tools and strengthening investigations.

The Commission is also stepping up its response to online abuse and tech-based gender violence.

Batiwale said they would soon open an office in the West to reach more people outside Suva.

