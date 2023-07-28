Ongoing issues in health facilities to be addressed

Health infrastructure and staff welfare remain ongoing issues that the Health Ministry is trying to address.

This has been highlighted by Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu after concluding his tour of the health facilities in the Central Division yesterday.

He says such visits provide an insight into the challenges staff go through on a daily basis and how they can best address issues that are being raised.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ongoing challenge, which I believe is unique for this area, and what the Ministry is currently doing is improving its infrastructure and improving the welfare of our staff who are mending this infrastructure. And again, make my heads up to the people who our staff serves in this community. The challenge that they go through together with Vanua, people within the Naboubuco.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that this is a sort of fact-finding mission for the Ministry that provides an eye-opening experience that is much needed.