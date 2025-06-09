New Nasomo road eases daily commute

[File Photo]

More than 3,000 residents in Nasomo, Vatukoula, are expected to benefit from the newly refurbished Nasomo Road, which was officially reopened today by Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

The five-kilometre road upgrade is expected to improve daily access for families, farmers, workers, and students who rely on the route to travel to schools, health facilities, and workplaces.

While officiating at the event, Tubuna said the project is part of Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring that rural communities are not left behind.

Article continues after advertisement

“This road may only be five kilometres long, but its impact is significant. It connects families to vital services and opens new opportunities for the people of Nasomo.”

Tubuna added that the initiative supports the Fiji National Development Plan’s goal of strengthening rural connectivity and promoting inclusive growth across the country.

Villagers have welcomed the completion of the project, saying it has already made a major difference in their daily lives. They highlighted smoother and safer travel, particularly during wet weather, when the previous road was often difficult to access.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.