New composting initiative launched to boost climate action

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Pacific Recycling Foundation, Recycle Organics, and the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives officially launched a school-based composting initiative aimed at tackling waste and promoting climate action in schools around the country.

The program, titled “From Waste to Climate Action: Scaling Sustainable Composting in Fijian Schools,” was launched at Nadi Sangam Primary School.

The composting initiative, which begins with a pilot at Nadi Sangam Primary, aims to expand to nine other schools nationwide.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says the project is about cultivating mindset.

It’s about teaching our young people that every peel, every scrap, every leaf has a value. It’s about ensuring that waste is never wasted. That every piece of organic waste can return to earth, feed the soil, nourish the gardens, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and in the process, enable us to live in harmony with nature.

Radrodro says the composting aligns with traditional Fijian values, emphasizing respect for the land, resource cycles, and sustainability.

We are people of the land, of the reefs and forests, of village gardens and traditions. We understand that life depends on cycles, from the land to the sea to the forest, back to the land, and through composting we restore some essentials that cycle in our schools and our communities

The Pacific Recycling Foundation will provide composting bins and materials, conduct training sessions, and assist in establishing school-led composting centres.

