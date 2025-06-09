Natokalau farmers struggle with new market location

Sereima Mate Leqavuni

Farming remains the backbone for many families in Natokalau, including mother of eight, Sereima Mate Leqavuni.

She says while crop and vegetable sales once thrived in the village market, the relocation to a new site further from town has brought unexpected challenges.

She says with fewer customers and high transport costs mean vendors often return home with unsold produce.

The new market, officially opened last year after years of waiting, offers better facilities than the old tents vulnerable to rain and wind.

But Leqavuni says a $10 return fare per trip is eating into earnings.

“Sometimes, after a long day of sales, I walk to town because transport is unaffordable.”

Leqavuni says she sometimes walks to town because she can’t afford the bus fare, adding that better accessibility and transport are crucial to sustaining farmers’ livelihoods and food security in rural Fiji.

