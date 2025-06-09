Narere man remanded over meth and cash seizure

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

A 41-year-old man has been remanded by the Nasinu Magistrates Court for a case of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and proceeds of crime.

The accused was stopped by officers from the Southern Division conducting mobile patrol along Omkar Roak in Narere, on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that a search conducted inside his vehicle led to the discovery of small zip-lock plastics containing a white substance confirmed to be methamphetamine, with thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The accused was formally charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of being in possession of proceeds of crime.

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The matter has been adjourned to 2 July.

Meanwhile, Police say arrests for unlawful possession and unlawful cultivation continue in all five policing divisions.

Police say the sharing of information through the 1681 toll-free number has been encouraging, leading to seizures of illicit substances, cash and, during one raid, liquor being sold illegally without a license.