Nadi Town road open, says FRA

The Queen’s Road through Nadi Town is now open to all traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) issued an advisory that the thoroughfare is now accessible to all traffic.

The FRA says flood waters have receded in the area, allowing for safe passage.

However, motorists, are advised to exercise caution while traveling through the area, as some sections may still be wet and slippery.

The FRA is calling on motorists to stay safe and drive responsibly, it says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.