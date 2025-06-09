Murder case adjourned for submissions

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva High Court has given a defence lawyer 14 days to file submissions in an alleged murder case involving Charles Laxton Sundar.

The defense is challenging the caution interview in this matter.

Sundar is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he attacked his 86-year-old grandfather with a cane knife in July last year, causing injuries that resulted in his death.

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Justice Usaia Ratuvili adjourned the matter to 6 July.

Sundar remains in custody.