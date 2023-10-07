MSAF to receive oil spill equipment

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will soon receive $1.6 million worth of new equipment to mitigate the devastating impact of an oil spill on the marine environment.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the assistance from the government of Japan will bolster MSAF’s core responsibilities and align with the government’s National Development Plan to ensure environmental concerns from oil spills, waste discharge, and marine ecosystem damage are properly regulated, enforced, and prevented.

“One of Fiji’s greatest assets lies between the ocean surfaces in biodiversity marine ecosystems. These are vulnerable to disastrous effects of oil spills, and the grant aid will enable Fiji to acquire oil spill equipment, which stands as a barrier against ecological devastation in times of oil spill.”

Japanese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Tanaka Kenichiro says the assistance will help to minimize the impacts of such incidents in the future.

“It is for this reason that Japan maintains the views that preserves and maintains the health of the ocean.”

MSAF Safety, Compliance & Response Manager Iliesa Batisarisari says the equipment will be used in the Suva, Lautoka, Labasa and Levuka ports.

“We have equipment with us but according to the size of ships and number of ships coming in, we need to increase our oil spill equipment.”

Tuisawau says the impacts of oil spills are widespread and not limited to the ocean, and therefore must be protected at all costs.