More focus needed on youth in politics, says Sharma

Youths’ involvement in the legislative process is something that needs a lot more focus.

With the recent Youth Parliament program, which concluded last Friday, a more inclusive approach to this issue has been created.

This was highlighted by Opposition Member of Parliament, Rinesh Sharma, who says this is all about building bridges rather than creating barriers.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma further says those kinds of programs can help young people overcome challenges in politics, while also stressing the need for more youth representation in Parliament.

He urged the youths that their voices are not a nuisance but a signpost for change.

Sharma says young people’s actions matter in making a national difference, and their courage is not about being loud but about the willingness to serve and make a positive impact.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua says the initiative is a powerful exercise in empowering youth and preparing them for leadership roles, including possible participation in future elections.

“Just like the Women’s Mock Parliament, which we had in Parliament last year, we’ve already had interest from participants in taking part in the next elections. Meeting MPs and hearing their journeys is really important — something not many MPs usually share.”

The recent Youth Parliament program showed that not only can the youths be the future, they can also be the present, as they debated national issues and learned how laws are made, while stepping into spaces that shape Fiji’s democracy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.