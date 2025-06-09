Modern ice plant to boost fishers’ income in Taveuni

[Photo: MINISTRIES OF FISHERIES]

Fishers will now be able to maintain catch freshness, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase income following the commissioning of a modern ice plant at the Taveuni Fisheries Station.

The facility will serve communities on Taveuni and nearby islands, including Kioa, Yanuca, Laucala, Qamea, and parts of Vanua Levu.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says the ice plant is part of the Fisheries Development Assistance for Pacific Island Nations Phase 8 Project, supported by Japan’s Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation and valued at $150,300.

Bainivalu states that the facility will also promote sustainable fishing practices, support local seafood enterprises, reduce pressure on marine resources, and strengthen community resilience.

