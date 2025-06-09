Ministry searching for disengaged PALM Scheme worker

[Photo- Screenshot: Bula Boys Abroad/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Ministry of Employment is still trying to locate a Fijian seasonal worker who was recently seen in a viral video appearing homeless in Australia.

Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh says Fiji’s Country Liaison Officer was dispatched to the location where the man was reportedly sighted, but was unable to find him.

Singh says the Ministry is now working closely with Australia’s Department of Workplace Relations in an effort to track down the worker and determine his current situation.

The Minister reveals the individual was disengaged from the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme about a year ago and had since been working elsewhere.

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He says information available to the Ministry suggests the man may have been struggling with personal issues and was not in the best state of health.

Singh describes the situation as unfortunate but says efforts are continuing to ensure the worker receives assistance if located.

Singh reaffirms that the ministry is also working to support other disengaged workers, including helping some secure placements with new employers where they hold valid visas.

“We are doing our best to see how we can assist all our people who have disengaged. We are also in the process of reengaging some of them with other employers, if they have a valid visa. Those who don’t have a valid visa – of course, they will have to come back.”

However, Singh stresses that workers without valid visas will be required to return home.