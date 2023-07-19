Minister outlines Fiji’s commitment at UN Forum

Assistant Minister Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua has stressed that Fiji continues to forge ahead, in ensuring that the needs of the most vulnerable are met, despite the global challenges.

Qereqeretabua was speaking at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York.

The Forum provides an opportunity for the UN Member States to discuss effective and inclusive recovery measures to address the impacts of the pandemic on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at national level.

Qereqeretabua reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to ensure sustainable and inclusive development that prioritizes the well-being and welfare of Fijian communities.

“In our commitment to the 2030 Agenda, we are presenting our 2nd Voluntary National Review Report this week. Ensuring that Fijians have water in their taps, better health facilities, better roads, undisrupted electricity, improved transportation, affordable housing and improvement in living standards, is a top priority.”

Qereqeretabua says given that only seven years remain before 2030, small island nations need fair and equitable access to the necessary resources to enable sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister adds the upcoming SDG Summit in September is an opportunity to review the progress and identify opportunities for greater collaboration.

Fiji is among the 39 countries that are presenting their voluntary national review at the 2023 HLP.