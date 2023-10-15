Man to front court over attack at Totogo Police Station

Totogo Police Station

A man who allegedly tried to set fire at Totogo Police Station last month has been charged.

The incident, which took place on the 21st of September, involved a beer bottle containing benzene allegedly thrown into the station by the accused at 6:50am.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa, confirmed that the suspect, who was allegedly armed with two hammers, wreaked havoc in the reception area, damaging office items.

The 33-year-old man is then alleged to have exited the station compound and attempted to set fire to vehicles parked along the road.

The suspect was apprehended after his release from St Giles on Thursday and was taken into police custody.

Following a formal interview, he was charged with a count of attempted arson, two counts of damaging property, and a count of criminal intimidation.

ACP Waqa, says the man will appear before the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow to answer to the charges brought against him.