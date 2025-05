Lisiate Fotofili (left), Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali.

Barbara Malimali has been suspended as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The President issued the notice today.

He has also revoked the appointment of Lisiate Fotofili as Acting Deputy Commissioner.

More to follow.





