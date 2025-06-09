Low sign-ups delay cane harvest

[Photo: File]

Sugarcane farmers are being urged to start harvesting as soon as possible, with the government’s $5 million fuel subsidy aimed at reducing costs for growers and cane transport operators.

However, the Master Award Growers Agreement sign-up remains low, with only nine percent of farmers registered as of last week.

This comes as the Fiji Sugar Corporation warns the country could face a shortage of sugar if harvesting does not begin soon.

Minister for Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says the support provided by the government now leaves the decision in the hands of farmers and transport operators to begin harvesting.

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“The ball is now in their court, and this will be between those who will provide the services for transporting harvested cane to the mill and also to the farmers who will be required to arrange for their harvesting can and proceed with harvesting.”

Tunabuna says farmers need to move quickly, especially with favourable weather conditions still available for harvesting.

He says they have received an indication that Lautoka and Labasa are ready, and they are waiting for the Ba update later in the week, that the MOGA signing will be provided soon.

Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Raj Sharma says the fuel subsidy addresses one of the major concerns raised by farmers and cane transport operators.

The FSC says its mills are ready for operation and is expecting more farmers to sign agreements and begin harvesting following the subsidy announcement.