Leaders’ roles crucial says RFMF Chief

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces emphasizes the crucial role of leaders in driving positive change and delivering results that align with RFMF’s strategic goals.

While officiating at the Veiliutaki Framework Lead Capability Course held in Rakiraki, Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai highlighted that leaders in these positions must nurture a climate of excellence within the RFMF and ensure the development of sustainable capabilities that meet the organization’s strategic objectives.

Ro Jone stresses the importance of strategic thinking, situational awareness, and operationalizing RFMF strategies at the unit level.

Article continues after advertisement

“You play a crucial role in translating our strategic vision into tangible projects and outcomes that advance our organizational mission. Your situational awareness and keen insight into the operational environment empower you to provide honest feedback and advice to senior leaders, enabling interim decision-making and strategic alignment.”

Ro Jone encouraged leaders to understand government policies and RFMF strategies and to apply them effectively in their units.

The Commander RFMF expresses his confidence in the participants’ ability to inspire transformation within the RFMF, encouraging them to embrace their roles with integrity, commitment, and a pursuit of excellence.

He looked forward to further discussions and collaboration, reinforcing the significance of their leadership in shaping the future success of the RFMF.