KPMG AI Build Hub promising 40 new jobs and innovation in technology

The establishment of the KPMG AI Build Hub is more than an investment in infrastructure as it will provide employment opportunities for forty people.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while officiating at the KPMG AI Build Hub opening yesterday.

He says that the inaugural event is aligned with the National Development Plan 2024-2029 and Vision 2050, emphasizing new and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, which have immense potential in reducing existing inequalities.

Kamikamica adds that AI-powered data analytics provide deep insights for informed policymaking, fostering sustainable economic growth and resilience.

He says that the new hub will provide opportunities for people to embrace new and emerging technologies.

“As we embrace AI, it is essential that we do so sustainably and adhere to internationally recognized best practices to mitigate risks, protect privacy and data, and safeguard against unintended consequences while maximizing its positive impact on our societies.”

Kamikamica stresses the importance of organizations implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard their data and personally identifiable information.

He adds that the ministry is working towards the establishment of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the development of the National Cybersecurity Strategy to strengthen the security posture, boost resilience, and improve the ability to address cyber threats.

Kamikamica has also emphasized government initiatives, such as launching the National Digital Strategy, which will provide a pathway to scale digital technology in driving economic growth and sustainable development.

He says that earlier, Fiji launched the Starting a Business Subsystem (SABS), which is an innovative platform that will ease the process of doing business in Fiji.