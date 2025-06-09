JSC leaves Rokoika's appointment matter to court

[File Photo]

The Judicial Services Commission will not publicly comment on the appointment of Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika while the matter remains before the High Court.

The legality of the appointment is currently being challenged in court.

In a statement, Commission Secretary, Tomasi Bainivalu says any public explanation, defence or justification while proceedings are ongoing could interfere with the administration of justice and compromise the integrity of the judicial process.

Bainivalu said the JSC will not engage in legal debates through the media.

He said the Commission’s constitutional role is to make recommendations to the President, in consultation with the Attorney-General, in accordance with the law.

Bainivalu adds public confidence in the judiciary is strengthened by allowing the courts to determine matters independently and without external influence.

He said that the Commission remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities with fairness, integrity and independence.



