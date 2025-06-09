JSC, COI parties continue settlement talks

Discussions are still underway on the proposed terms of settlement in relation to the matter where the Judicial Services Commission filed an application against the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The JSC is seeking an order to quash the findings and recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of FICAC together with other declarations.

The matter was called today and has been adjourned to next Tuesday.

In this matter, Isireli Fa is representing the JSC while Justice David Ashton Lewis is being represented by Hemendra Nagin.

