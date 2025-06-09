JSC challenges COI report in court

The Judicial Services Commission has filed an application for leave to apply for a Judicial Review of the findings and recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The COI report, dated May 1 and received by the JSC on June 17, is being challenged for its interpretation of the FICAC Act and the Constitution.

The JSC says the COI’s findings are inconsistent with the evidence and could have serious consequences for its constitutional role.

The JSC argues the COI’s report misinterprets provisions relating to the appointment and powers of the FICAC Commissioner and the JSC’s role in advising the President.

If left uncorrected, they warn it could lead to a constitutional crisis in the country.

Since the report became public, the JSC says it has been misused and politicized against its officers, which they describe as unfortunate and without merit.

It says legal action may be taken against those who weaponize the findings.

Relevant parties to the Judicial Review will soon be formally served.

