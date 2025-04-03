Islanders urged to tidy up after dengue deaths

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Health officials are urging villagers in Matuku, Lau to clean their surroundings.

This call has been made following the three dengue-related deaths reported in Matuku.

This measure aims to prevent further spread of the disease.

Sub-divisional Medical Officer for Lakeba Dr Luke Ravula pointed out the severity of dengue fever, transmitted by infected mosquitoes and stressed the importance of preventive measures.

He noted that after rainfall, mosquitoes breed in water-holding items like buckets, old tires and plant pots, making cleanup efforts crucial.

Dr Ravula advised vigilance against typhoid and leptospirosis, which can spread through contaminated water and food.

He recommended boiling water before drinking and regular hand-washing to reduce these risks.

