Hospital resumes operations after fire incident

[Photo: Supplied]

The Levuka hospital administration team is working closely with the National Fire Authorities to assess the extent of the damages sustained by the hospital’s old wing following a fire last night.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the fire at the Levuka Hospital has affected the hospital’s mortuary service and electrical generator facility.

It says quick actions by the National Fire Authorities personnel at the scene ensured that the fire did not spread to other parts of the hospital.

As a precautionary measure, inpatients from the hospital were evacuated to the community hall at Levuka Vakaviti village after consultation with the Fire Warden Officer on duty last night.



[Photo: Supplied]

The patients have since been returned to the hospital for admission this morning.

The Ministry further says families of the deceased who were interred at the mortuary were alerted and have removed all bodies today for their funeral arrangements.



[Photo: Supplied]

It says services at the hospital has resumed normal operations which includes outpatient, inpatient, maternity, and dental services.

The hospital management are working closely with the National Fire Authority and the Police department on ongoing investigation into the fire incident.