Health

Minister opens new five-bed COVID-19 facility

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 4:40 pm
The Minister for Health has commended the Korean government for its ongoing support of Fiji's health sector. [Twitter]

The Minister for Health has commended the Korean government for its ongoing support of Fiji’s health sector.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqaiabete says Korea’s support is not limited to the infrastructure as they’ve indicated that they’re going to be supporting the training of doctors, nurses and technical staff.

Doctor Waqainabete says there are a lot of promising young staff at Tamavua Twomey Hospital who choose that rehab medicine is a place where they want to carry on with their career.

“I can also assure you today that our discussions have affected your ability to be trained in that specific area, which we don’t have any training here in Fiji.”

The Minister opened the isolation center at Tamavua Twomey Hospital yesterday.

The isolation center has been newly built by KOICA and will serve as a short-stay isolation facility for patients with infectious diseases, not only for COVID-19 but other communicable diseases as well.

