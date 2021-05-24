Declining trend in climate sensitive diseases

The Ministry of Health is beginning to see a reduction in people presenting to health centres.

According to Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong says these are people with acute respiratory illness, suspected leptospirosis, and suspected dengue fever, suggesting reductions in the current surge in outpatient cases.

He adds that these declining trends of leptospirosis and dengue fever, despite the persistence of weather conditions conducive to their ongoing spread, are likely a result of the related public health measures that have been put in place.

However, Dr Fong stresses that there remains the risk of disease resurgence if public health measures taken are not maintained.

He adds that the decline in cases has reduced the strain on their outpatient services, however, the Ministry will continue to work on measures to open more facilities with extended service hours, and to streamline outpatient services to help reduce waiting times.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of health confirms that so far, there have been 1,394 cases of leptospirosis there have been 73 cases of typhoid fever so far this year, while there have been 1,212 cases of dengue fever so far this year.