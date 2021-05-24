Home

Health

Booster dose interval to be shortened

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 10:20 am
Ministry of Health will soon be advising a shorter interval period for the booster dose.

As of yesterday, a total of 116,069 individuals have so far received booster doses.

Currently, Fijians are being urged to obtain their booster dose after at least 3 months from their second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccines are both available for adult booster doses.

Doctor Fong says given the current stocks of Pfizer vaccine the Ministry will be using Pfizer for the ongoing primary 2 dose schedule for children and adults and as the booster dose.

 

