Booster dose interval to be shortened

Ministry of Health will soon be advising a shorter interval period for the booster dose.

As of yesterday, a total of 116,069 individuals have so far received booster doses.

Currently, Fijians are being urged to obtain their booster dose after at least 3 months from their second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccines are both available for adult booster doses.

Doctor Fong says given the current stocks of Pfizer vaccine the Ministry will be using Pfizer for the ongoing primary 2 dose schedule for children and adults and as the booster dose.