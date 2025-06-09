Growing vehicle numbers fuel parking concerns in Nadi

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Nadi is facing a daily parking crisis as the number of vehicles on the road outpaces the town’s capacity.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Lawrence Kumar warns that the current infrastructure simply wasn’t built for this much traffic.

With more than 28,000 registered vehicles, Nadi’s infrastructure is under increasing pressure.

Kumar says the Council must strategically plan infrastructure development to keep pace with the rising demand.

“The current infrastructure that we’ve got may not been designed and developed to cater for those additional vehicles, so the onus currently is on respective town and city councils to look into areas where we can facilitate additional parking.”

Nadi Town Council Chief Executive Muni Reddy states that a lack of parking is not currently affecting the town.

“We have ample parking space, not nearby or not centrally located, but of course, just next to our bus station, we have Koroivulu Park, which is open for parking and at no point in time have I seen that full.”

The Council maintains that existing parking is adequate, with no immediate plans to expand facilities.

