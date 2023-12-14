Government to bolster innovation in young entrepreneurs

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade and SME has announced an amazing $2.6 million in grant money to promote ground-breaking projects, demonstrating commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister for Trade and Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the value of the requests from young entrepreneurs amounted to $4.7 million.

Kamikamica believes the increase in applications certainly emphasizes how urgently young entrepreneurs need financial support.

Article continues after advertisement

“And for that reason, we need to find more innovative solutions, just like what George has embarked on, to meet the financing gap.One such programme under the Ministry is the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme or YES Programme.”

Seeking to address this demand for support, Kamikamica says that the Ministry is taking inspiration from innovative initiatives.

With almost $300,000 in grants given to young, aspiring business owners with creative and viable ideas, the YES Program has supported 14 beneficiaries who have innovative and bankable projects.