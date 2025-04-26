Government puts Fiji first, not votes

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad speaking to residents during the national budget consultation in Dreketi

The Coalition Government states that its focus remains on doing what is right for Fiji, not on securing votes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad made this clear while speaking to residents during the national budget consultation in Dreketi.

He said that over the past two years, the government has worked to correct economic policies and invest in areas that directly impact people’s lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“But having said that, let me also say that we have a lot more to do in these two years. Even in these four years, we won’t be able to complete all the tasks left unfinished in the previous 15-16 years. We will need more time. But we want to do the right thing.”

Prof Prasad stressed that the upcoming national budget will direct more resources into health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors he believes are critical to improving living standards across the country.

He also reassured the people of Dreketi that support for vulnerable communities remains a key priority.

According to Prof Prasad, various assistance mechanisms will be included in the budget to ensure no one is left behind.

The government continues to host consultations as part of its commitment to transparency and inclusive decision-making.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.