GCC funds development of RSMS playground

The Great Council of Chiefs is upgrading the playground at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula participated at the groundbreaking ceremony today, which also marks the school’s commemoration of the late Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna.

Ratu Viliame believes the playground has been neglected for years, saying that this initiative is part of a broader commitment to creating a space for recreational activities where students can thrive in sports.

“Phase 3 of our development focuses on upgrading the school playground—a safe, inspiring space where students can pursue their dreams in sports and recreation.”

He says that for 16 years, essential school maintenance had been neglected, coinciding with the disbandment of the Great Council of Chiefs and the removal of Ratu Sukuna Day from the national calendar.

Ratu Viliame further added that the indigenous people should not dwell on the past but instead transform challenges into opportunities.

He described the initiative as a revival of what was once lost—a movement the Council has referred to as “the rise of the Phoenix.

Since the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School has undergone major refurbishment. Four classrooms have been renovated, and the entire building has been reroofed.





