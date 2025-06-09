Gavoka sets vision for sustainable tourism future

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka is calling on underperforming or closed accommodation providers to partner with white-label operators and asset managers who can help lift quality.

Speaking during the AHICE Summit 2025, Gavoka highlighted that it is vital to tap into growing demand and deliver stronger returns, especially for landowners.

Gavoka says the summit creates the space where ideas move from the conference hall into action.

“Over these past days, investors, operators, policymakers, and advisors have come together to shape a new vision for a tourism industry that is competitive, sustainable, and resilient.”

Gavoka adds they are already seeing ideas emerge focused on sustainability, technology, community empowerment, and visitor experience.

The road ahead won’t always be easy; however, he believes that together with stakeholders, they will build a tourism sector that is vibrant, sustainable, and proudly Fijian.

