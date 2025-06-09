FWCC questions $5,000 penalty for failing to assist police

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has raised concerns over a provision in the proposed Fiji Police Bill 2026 that would impose a fine of up to $5,000 on individuals who fail to assist police when requested.

FWCC representative Linda Sanday says the provision does not adequately consider the safety and vulnerability of many members of the public.

She says people should not be penalised for prioritising their own safety and that of their families.

“This section fails to provide sufficient protections for elderly persons, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, caregivers, women in domestic violence situations, individuals suffering from illness and persons who may face retaliation or violence as a result of assisting police. Due to Fiji’s criminal climate, individuals who assist police may subsequently be exposed to intimidation, threats or violence within the community. “

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Sanday says that individuals who assist police could become targets of intimidation, threats or violence within their communities.

“We submit that the bill should recognise a person’s right to refuse assistance where doing so would place them at risk of physical harm, retaliation or undue hardship. Explicit exemptions should be provided for disability, illness, pregnancy, domestic violence situations, caregiving responsibilities and other areas affecting vulnerability.”

FWCC Legal Services Manager Miliana Tarai says the organisation acknowledges the positive reforms contained in the bill.

However, Tarai says stronger safeguards are needed to ensure police powers are exercised fairly and do not compromise the rights and safety of ordinary citizens.