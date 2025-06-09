FSC calls for tougher grant criteria to boost cane production

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is calling for stricter eligibility criteria for cane farming grants, stating that assistance should be directed towards growers who can deliver higher production.

The issue was discussed before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs during scrutiny of the annual reports of the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna suggested government assistance should be targeted at productive farmers to help boost cane production.

FSC head of agriculture Lakshman Jayaraman says data submitted to the government last year showed that out of 10,250 registered cane growers, only between 3,600 and 4,200 were considered productive farmers.

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“The balance, almost 60% of the growers, are non-productive. We have also given the data in the report, wherein we have mentioned that farmers who are having 46% of the total farmers who produce less than 100 tons, they supply only 15% of the cane for FSC.”

Jayaraman says these findings prompted calls for more stringent grant requirements and resulted in changes to the allocation process.

“So that is why we presented the data, and last year, we said there is no grant for farmers who are producing less than 30 tons per hectare. So for the first time last year. So we do see, if we are able to make more stringent criteria to adhere to these grants, definitely, think there will be some result.”

Jayaraman says tightening eligibility requirements could improve production outcomes, but stresses that grant reforms alone would not solve the industry’s challenges.