FNU to offer agriculture programme in Labasa

[Source: Supplied]

High school students in Vanua Levu who wish to pursue tertiary studies in agriculture will now no longer need to travel to Viti Levu to fulfill their career dreams.

This comes as the Fiji National University is extending its agriculture programme to Labasa.

FNU College of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry’s Acting Dean, Dr Kaliova Ravuiwasa says students will acquire skills and knowledge that will enhance food security and land utilization in their villages and communities in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Naduna Campus in Labasa will be offering a Certificate in Agriculture (Level 3) programme starting in Semester 2 in August.

Dr Ravuiwasa says this will provide an opportunity for students to become entrepreneurs upon the completion of their studies.

He adds that students undertaking this programme can join the agricultural sector as a field officer, livestock technician, aquaculture technician, or crop extension officer.

Dr Ravuivasa says this will include both practical and theoretical aspects throughout the duration of the studies.