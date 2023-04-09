Fishing trip ends in tragedy

[File Photo]

A fishing trip for five men ended in tragedy after their 56-year-old captain allegedly drowned in waters off Malolo Island.

Police confirm the five men from Votualevu, Nadi, were fishing when their boat capsized due to rough seas.

Two fishermen from Solevu Village, Malolo, who were nearby at the time of the incident rescued four of crew members.

According to Police, the captain was trapped inside the capsized boat.

Divers later recovered his body and transported it to the Nadi Hospital mortuary.

Investigation continues.