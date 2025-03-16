Woman dies in fire incident

A woman has tragically lost her life in a house fire at the Jittu Estate Settlement in Raiwaqa this afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started around 2pm.

The husband has been taken to the hospital as he sustained burns as well.

National Fire Authority officers were able to contain the blaze, preventing further damage to nearby properties.

Police officers are currently at the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

