EU warns rules-based order under global strain

The rules-based international order is under growing pressure due to rising geopolitical competition and power politics across the world.

This, according to European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert.

Speaking during Europe Day celebrations, Plinkert said the values on which the European Union was built are now under threat globally, including in the Pacific region.

She said while the EU has delivered peace, stability, and prosperity across Europe for more than 50 years, increasing conflicts and instability are now challenging that progress, with wars and tensions affecting millions of lives from Europe’s eastern borders to the Middle East and other fragile regions.

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“So, in a world marked by conflict, hybrid trends and economic coercion, now is the time more than ever to stand united for peace, stability and international law.”

Plinkert said countries must stand together to defend peace, stability, and international law amid rising global tensions and “hybrid threats”.

She also highlighted growing cooperation between the EU, Fiji, and the wider Pacific in upholding international principles.

Plinkert noted that Pacific countries have supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in multilateral forums, consistent with the United Nations Charter.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Protocol Consular Division Kiti Temo said the European Union remains a long-standing development partner for Fiji.

Temo said EU support continues across economic and social development, governance, human rights, climate change, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable livelihoods under the Pacific Protocol of the Samoa Agreement.

She added that Europe represents more than geography, describing it as a symbol of cooperation over conflict and shared purpose over fear.